Schools Reopen In AP, Students In High Spirits

Vijayawada: The schools across Andhra Pradesh reopened on Thursday after the summer vacation, with students streaming into their classes in droves at the sweet morning hour.

The scents of new clothes and books filled the air as young students with shining faces came in and energized the classrooms.





The students of lower classes came to the schools accompanied by their family members while those from higher classes arrived on their own with beaming smiles on their faces and bubbling energy to resume the year’s grueling academic activity.While the TD-led state government changed the uniform for the new academic year, some students were wearing the old dresses. A majority of the students wore normal dress on the first day.The students having been promoted to higher classes from primary sections moved over to high schools while some moved to other schools for personal reasons, be it in the same village or town or elsewhere. The average percentage of attendance on the first day was over 60 per cent across the state.The reopening day also saw the release of funds under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme that benefits 67 lakh students through an allocation of Rs 10,091 crore.The students were offered mid-day meals prepared with fine rice, as per government order. Thirdly, the students were handed over educational kits comprising text books, note books, work books, school bags, pictorial/Oxford dictionary and so on.Samagra Siksha project director Srinivasa Rao said, “The mid-day meals prepared with fortified fine variety rice have been served for the first time to the students. Nearly 70 per cent of the students have been given educational kits with the exception of some items like uniforms and shoes. The remaining kits will be distributed in the next few days.”Nearly 68.5 lakh students are pursuing education from Classes 1 to 10 in schools across the state.The state government would conduct a parent-teacher meeting by the end of this month involving local ministers and public representatives.More than 50 per cent out of the nearly 98 students attended the mandal praja parishad model primary school at Hukumpeta in Rajamahendravaram on the first day. The old students turned joyful after seeing the school premises and classrooms spruced up by their new headmaster SVVS Seshagiri Rao.An enthused headmaster Rao said, “I am getting good support from the locals in attempts at improving the looks, facilities and style of the school.”