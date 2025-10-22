Schools, Colleges Closed on October 23 in SPSR Nellore District

Nellore/Tirupati/Prakasam: With the cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal expected to bring heavy to very heavy rains from October 23 to 25, the district administrations in Nellore, Tirupati and Prakasam have stepped up their vigil, issued public safety alerts and activated emergency response systems.

Rain lashed several parts of the districts on Wednesday.

In Nellore district, district collector Himanshu Shukla announced Thursday a holiday for all government, private and aided schools, Anganwadi centers and junior colleges.

All officials would remain on duty and continuously monitor the field conditions.

Residents of low-lying areas will be alerted through public address systems, with arrangements in place to shift people to safe shelters if needed.

Officials from municipal, health, electricity, irrigation, panchayat raj and fire departments have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, clear waterlogging, and provide real-time updates from vulnerable areas.

The collector urged the public to avoid travel unless essential, stay away from rivers, streams, flooded roads and electric poles, and take shelter in safe locations.

Farmers, shepherds and residents of thatched or mud houses have been advised to remain vigilant or move to safer areas. Electrical safety measures, including unplugging appliances and avoiding contact with wet poles or wires, were also emphasized.

The fisheries department issued specific alerts for fishermen and aquaculture units. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during rough weather. They must move nets and boats to secure harbours like Krishnapatnam and Juvvaladinne, and stay in cyclone shelters instead of sheds or huts. They were also advised to stock essential supplies and follow directions from Sagar Mitras, revenue officials and marine police.

Aquaculture farmers were asked to monitor pond water levels, reduce stocking density, maintain oxygen using aerators, prevent disease, and conduct partial harvesting if fish or shrimp reach marketable size.

Chittoor collector Sumit Kumar also announced October 23 a holiday for schools in view of the heavy rain warning.

In Tirupati and Prakasam districts, the authorities reported widespread heavy rainfall and flooding in several areas. Tirupati collector Venkateswar held a meeting with department heads to review northeast monsoon preparedness. Officials were directed to monitor low-lying areas, maintain flood drainage systems, set up relief centers, and ensure health, water and livestock safety.

Tirupati SP Subbarayudu urged residents to stay indoors, avoid unsafe areas like old buildings, trees, electric poles, canals, and flooded roads, and not take selfies or videos near water bodies. He also warned the public against spreading false information and instructed people to keep children away from ponds and streams.

In Prakasam, collector Rajababu has directed all government departments to remain on high alert. On Wednesday morning, he visited the Singarayakonda tahsildar’s office to review precautionary measures and instructed mandal-level officials to be prepared for any emergency.

Accompanied by key officials including Ongole RDO Kalavathi, Zilla Parishad CEO Chiranjeevi, DRDA PD Narayana, fisheries JD Srinivasa Rao, RWS SE Balashankara Rao and others, he visited Ullapalem village to interact with local fishermen. He urged them not to venture into the sea in view of the rough conditions.

He also visited the Zilla Parishad HS to review arrangements for using it as a temporary relief and rehabilitation centre.

Prakasam SP Harshavardhan Raju confirmed that police teams and a 24x7 control room have been set up for immediate emergency response.

Police pickets have been deployed near rivers, streams and canals and night patrols are being conducted. Drones are ready to monitor flood damage and road conditions.

Nellore Control Room Numbers: 0861-2331261, 7995576699

Tirupati Control Room: 0877-2236007

Prakasam Police Control Room: 112 or WhatsApp helpline 9121102266