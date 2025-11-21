School Teacher Dies in AP as Metal Bucket Falls on Her, Negligence Cited

Rajanagaram (Andhra Pradesh): A government school teacher died on Friday in Anakapalli district after a metal bucket used to lift construction material crashed on her, due to the alleged negligence of a contractor, police said.

Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha said Jyotshna, working as an English teacher at Rajanagaram government high school, died in the accident.

Jyotshna was walking next to the construction site in the school when the heavy metal bucket fell on her. The SP highlighted two counts of negligence on the part of the contractor constructing that building, which are absence of a perimeter fencing and the creation of a sterile zone around the bucket's operation zone. A case has been registered and investigation is on.