School Student Lodges Complaint Against Mother in Vijayawada for Scolding Him

Vijayawada: A school student complained to the police in Vijayawada, stating that his mother admonished him for not studying properly.

The boy met Assistant Commissioner of Police Durga Rao and complained about his mother. The police then summoned the boy’s mother to the police station and enquired about it. The woman, a resident of Satyanarayanapuram, deserted her husband following disputes and stayed with her two sons.

To meet the family expenses, she joined her elder son in a shop to work while she was also working in another shop. However, the woman admitted her younger son to a school.

But the boy was studying properly and constantly looking at the mobile phone, forcing her to admonish him to focus on his studies. Upon hearing the woman’s version, Durga Rao counselled the boy, asking him to study properly and explaining the problems he would face in the future for failing to study.