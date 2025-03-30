SCERT Office Relocated to Atmakuru

Vijayawada: State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director M.V. Krishna Reddy announced that the SCERT office, previously located on Mahanadu Road in Vijayawada, has been relocated to a new building in Atmakuru of Mangalagiri Mandal in Guntur district on Sunday.

In an official statement, Krishna Reddy stated that, from now on, the office of the director, SCERT, will operate from Door No. 398/3, Sri Nilayam, Musunoori Developers, Next to Vidya Bhavan, Atmakuru, Mangalagiri (M), Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh - 522503.

He requested all concerned to note the change of address.