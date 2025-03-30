 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

SCERT Office Relocated to Atmakuru

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
30 March 2025 7:37 PM IST

SCERT shifts operations from Vijayawada to a new Atmakuru, Mangalagiri Mandal building.

SCERT Office Relocated to Atmakuru
x
State Council of Educational Research and Training. (Image: apdsc.in)

Vijayawada: State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director M.V. Krishna Reddy announced that the SCERT office, previously located on Mahanadu Road in Vijayawada, has been relocated to a new building in Atmakuru of Mangalagiri Mandal in Guntur district on Sunday.

In an official statement, Krishna Reddy stated that, from now on, the office of the director, SCERT, will operate from Door No. 398/3, Sri Nilayam, Musunoori Developers, Next to Vidya Bhavan, Atmakuru, Mangalagiri (M), Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh - 522503.

He requested all concerned to note the change of address.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
state council of educational research and training (scert) M.V. Krishna Reddy 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X