SCAP Signs Pact with National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research

Vijayawada:The Science City of Andhra Pradesh has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research, New Delhi, here on Monday.

The strategic collaboration aimed to strengthen science popularisation and to promote collaborative research in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) policy, thereby enhancing evidence-based policymaking and fostering a robust scientific system.

The MoU was signed by the Science City of AP chief executive officer Venkateswarlu Kesineni and CSIR-NIScPR director Dr Geetha Vani Rayasam.