SC, ST, BC, Minority and Women’s Associations Demand 50% Quota in Cooperative Bodies

Vijayawada: A meeting of SC, ST, BC, minority and women’s associations held in Guntur on Tuesday demanded 50 per cent reservation in cooperative sector governing bodies and an enhanced BC quota in local body elections.

Presiding over the meeting, Muslim United Front president Mohammed Kaleem urged the state government to enforce Section 22A of the Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Societies Rules, 1964, which mandates reservation for SCs, STs, BCs and women. He criticised the government for appointing only three-member boards to Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and sought immediate appointments with proper reservation.

Kaleem also called for the introduction of an Andhra Pradesh Reservation Bill in the Assembly to secure a constitutional amendment enabling a Tamil Nadu-style 69% quota through inclusion in the Ninth Schedule, and to apply it to local body elections.

National Bahujan Front state president Tadikonda Narasimha Rao condemned appointments being made without reservation and warned of legal action if the issue was not addressed. OBC Welfare Association president Angirekula Anka Varaprasad insisted on a 34% BC quota as promised by the Telugu Desam, saying it would be possible only through constitutional amendment.

Leaders, including Jupudi Srinivas Rao, G.R. Bhagat Singh and Jayasudha, stressed the need to strengthen cooperative federations, uphold social justice, and protect existing reservation frameworks. Several community leaders also participated and extended their support.