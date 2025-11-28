SC Rejects Anticipatory Bail For Pinnelli Brothers In Double Murder Case

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions of YSR Congress leader and former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatarami Reddy in the case relating to the double murder of two Telugu Desam activists.

A division bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta heard the petitions on Friday in New Delhi. The court directed both brothers to surrender within two weeks and expressed displeasure over the alleged access to case diary material even before the chargesheet was filed.

Appearing for the state, senior counsel Siddharth Luthra raised concern that statements recorded under Section 161 had been obtained by the petitioners through questionable means. Justice Mehta observed that such access was “unacceptable” in a double murder case and remarked that the very manner in which the material was procured suggested prima facie conspiracy.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the petitioners, argued that the telephonic conversation mentioned in the rejoinder was based on the state’s affidavit and that the calls lasted only 56 seconds and seven seconds respectively, leaving no scope to plan a conspiracy.

The bench, however, was not convinced and dismissed both pleas.

The Pinnelli brothers had earlier sought anticipatory bail from the AP High Court, which rejected their request, prompting their appeal before the apex court.