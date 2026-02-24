 Top
Andhra Pradesh
24 Feb 2026 11:11 PM IST

The court also rejected his request for protection from arrest.

SC Refuses to Grant Pre-Arrest Bail to Liquor Scam Accused Avinash Reddy
Supreme Court .

Vijayawada:The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Muppidi Avinash Reddy, an accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, and directed him to surrender before the police by February 26.

The apex court heard the pre-arrest bail plea of Avinash Reddy, listed as accused number seven in the multi-crore liquor scam, in New Delhi. The court also rejected his request for protection from arrest.

