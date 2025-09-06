SC Order Helps Pedda Reddy Return To Tadipatri After 15 Months

Anantapur:Former YSRC MLA and Tadipatri party in-charge Kethireddy Pedda Reddy re-entered his house in Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Saturday after a gap of nearly 15 months, following a Supreme Court directive in this regard.

Anantapur SP P. Jagadish deputed 672 cops for bandobast at Tadipatri as also the route from Thimmampalli village that Pedda Reddy took to reach his home.

Police had not allowed the YSRC strongman into the Tadipatri town following clashes during the last general elections, as ruling TD leaders led by municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy resisted Pedda Reddy’s entry into Tadipatri.

Police expressed their inability to allow the YSRC leader to stay at his house as it could disturb law and order.

Pedda Reddy could return home after a prolonged legal battle that went up to the Supreme Court. The apex court directed police to provide security for his entry into his house, provided the YSRC leader pays for the security provided to him.

On Saturday, Pedda Reddy, accompanied by his 40 close aides, started in a convoy of vehicles from Thimmampalli after offering pooja at the local temple. The YSRC leader’s family members welcomed him into his residence at the Tadipatri town.

Speaking on the occasion, Pedda Reddy expressed happiness over being in his own house in his hometown. He expressed gratitude to police for ensuring security as per the Supreme Court’s orders. He assured his full cooperation to the police.

The YSRC leader pledged to address the problems of Tadipatri’s people and work for their welfare.