SC Leaves Viveka Case Probe To Trial Court

ANANTAPUR: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Trial Court to decide whether to allow further investigation into the six-year-old murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The direction came after the CBI informed the apex court that the investigation was complete, while Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, Dr. N. Sunitha, sought a more detailed probe.

The bench instructed Sunitha to file a petition in the Trial Court within two weeks. The Trial Court has been asked to deliver its decision within eight weeks of receiving the petition.

The court also clarified that there would be no further hearing on Sunitha’s separate plea seeking cancellation of bail for the accused until the Trial Court decides on the investigation issue.

Sunitha’s counsel told the court that several pieces of evidence were yet to be brought to light through further CBI investigation and alleged that the accused, currently on bail, were threatening witnesses to destroy evidence.

With the Supreme Court’s latest direction, the six-year-old case has taken a new turn.