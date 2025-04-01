SC Issues Notice to Former CID Chief Sanjay in Fire Department Corruption Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to N Sanjay, former Additional Director General of APCID (Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department) and former Director General of AP State Disaster Response and Fire Service in connection with an FIR filed by the state government in an alleged corruption case related to the Fire Department. He was recently suspended on charges of misconduct, misuse of power and misutilisation of government funds to the tune of Rs 1.36 crore.

According to the FIR, Sanjay, while serving as DG of the Fire Services Department, allegedly manipulated tender processes to award a contract for development and maintenance of AGNI-NOC portal, mobile application and supply of hardware to Vijayawada-based Sauthrika Technologies and Infra.

The FIR stated that a payment of Rs 59,93,000 was fraudulently facilitated to the company on February 22, 2023, within one week after the agreement, albeit slow progress in the development of AGNI-NOC portal. Further, the IPS officer has been accused of purchasing 10 laptops from Sauthrika Technologies and Infra at an exorbitant price of Rs 17,89,784.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed Sanjay to file a counter against the state government’s petition. The matter will be further heard in the coming days, with the court set to review arguments from both sides before reaching a decision on the bail plea.