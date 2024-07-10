SC Holds Hearing on Bringing Krishna Project Under Purview of KRMB

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court held a hearing on Tuesday on a proposal to bring the projects on River Krishna under the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board.

This was based on a plea filed by Andhra Pradesh, stating that Telangana was drawing water from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects without permission for its power generation and other needs.

A division bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih heard the arguments on Tuesday. Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati told the court that a fresh affidavit would be filed after consulting the Centre.

The ASG submitted that while AP expressed an interest to bring its projects on Krishna river under the preview of KRMB, Telangana opposed it. Hence, the Centre must take an appropriate decision.

The court adjourned the case for the next hearing to August 20 and directed the Centre to file its affidavit by that time.