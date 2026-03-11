SC Directs Trial Court to Decide Petitions in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case Within Four Weeks

Kadapa: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the trial court to take a final decision within four weeks on petitions related to the murder case of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

During the hearing, counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court that a third supplementary chargesheet had already been filed in the case. However, senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra, appearing for Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha Reddy, submitted that certain aspects sought by the petitioner had not been properly investigated.

A bench comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice N.K. Singh heard the matter and instructed the trial court to dispose of all petitions filed under Section 207 of the Criminal Procedure Code within four weeks.

The bench also dismissed all Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) filed by Sunitha Reddy’s side so far. Legal sources said that around 12 SLPs had been filed in connection with the case.

Following the Supreme Court’s directions and the dismissal of the pending petitions, legal experts said the long-pending Vivekananda Reddy murder case may now move closer to conclusion.