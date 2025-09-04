SC Directs JP Ventures To Pay Fine Of Rs 18 cr to NGT

Vijayawada:The Supreme Court has directed JP Ventures to deposit the Rs 18 crore fine imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for illegal mining in Andhra Pradesh within two weeks, in an order issued in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The apex court also vacated the stay order earlier granted against the NGT’s fine. It noted discrepancies in the extent of area involved in sand mining in the affidavits submitted by both the Andhra Pradesh government and petitioner Nagendra Kumar. The court directed Kumar to file a fresh affidavit and asked the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to examine the issue. The matter was posted for the next hearing after two weeks.