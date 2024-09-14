SC Directs AP Not to Take Action Against YSRCP Leaders for Next Three Weeks

Vijayawada:The Supreme Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh government not to take any hasty action against YSRC leaders Jogi Ramesh and Devineni Avinash for the next three weeks, in connection with cases related to the attack on the Telugu Desam (TD) head office and TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s residence.

A two-judge division bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and A. Amanullah, held a hearing in New Delhi on Friday on petitions seeking anticipatory bail for the two YSR Congress leaders. The court instructed the petitioners to submit their passports to the investigating officers within 24 hours and to cooperate fully with the inquiry.

Additionally, the court directed the petitioners to attend the inquiry whenever called upon to do so.