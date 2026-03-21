SC Directive To NMC On PG Medical Counselling In AP, Telangana

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to respond to the plea of health universities and medical colleges for extension of the last date for conducting counselling for admission to post-graduate medical courses.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe held a hearing on the plea filed by managements of medical education colleges on filling up the vacant PG medical seats in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The managements pointed out that when the counselling had closed on February 28, as many as 246 seats in AP and 377 seats in TG had continued to remain vacant.

The petitioners’ counsels submitted to the apex court that though the managements of the health universities and medical colleges had appealed to the NMC to extend the last date for counselling even before February 28 similar to the practice adopted by Karnataka and Maharashtra, the NMC did not respond to the plea of AP and Telangana in this regard.

After hearing both the parties, the Supreme Court adjourned the matter to March 23 for next hearing.