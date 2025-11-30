‘Say No to Drugs, Ride for Health’ Cycle Rally Held in Kurnool

Kurnool: A massive awareness programme titled “Drugs Vaddu Bro… Cycle Thokkubro” was organised in Kurnool city under the supervision of the Eagle unit. The event witnessed the participation of Minister TG Bharat, Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, Eagle SP Nagesh Babu and several senior officials.

The cycle rally began at the historic Kondareddy Buruju and continued up to the RS Road junction. Nearly 400 participants pedalled through the city, raising slogans against drug abuse and promoting a drug-free society.

Minister TG Bharat actively took part in the rally by riding a bicycle, boosting enthusiasm among the participants. Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government has initiated special measures to curb drug abuse across Andhra Pradesh. He added that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is committed to achieving a drug-free Andhra Pradesh.