Savitha Vows To Take Up With CM Inclusion of Vaddera in ST Category

Vijayawada: BC Welfare minister S. Savitha has assured to take up inclusion of Vaddera community in the scheduled tribes’ list with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, seeking a favourable decision. BC Welfare minister S. Savitha has assured to take up inclusion of Vaddera community in the scheduled tribes’ list with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, seeking a favourable decision.

Savitha, along with the Housing minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, participated in the unveiling of the statue of freedom fighter Vadde Obanna at Nuziveedu in Eluru district on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, she appreciated Obanna for fighting against the British during the freedom struggle.

The BC Welfare minister said recognising the efforts of the great freedom fighter, the state government is celebrating the birth anniversary of Vadde Obanna as a state festival.

She pointed out that the AP CM has been extending all support to the Vaddera community, which is being extended a discount of 15 per cent in mining lease fee.

Savitha said the NDA alliance government in AP has the credit of implementing all its promises, be it Super Six, release of job calendar for unemployed youth, free travel for people with disabilities in RTC buses, and so on