Savitha Vows More MJP Schools Across AP

KAKINADA: BC Welfare, Economically Backward, Textiles and Handlooms Minister S Savitha said that more Mahatma Jyotirao Phule (MJP) Residential Schools would be established across the state to provide better educational opportunities for the poor.

Savitha, along with Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, participated in several development programmes at Kovvur on Sunday. She distributed CMRF cheques worth ₹4,50,500 to patients and inspected the BC Welfare Residential High School and MJP Residential School at Vadapalli village.

The minister said the alliance government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to welfare and development, particularly for backward classes. She added that more MJP Residential Schools are being set up across the state to provide equal opportunities in education, employment, and healthcare.

During her visit, Savitha had lunch with students at the MJP School in Vadapalli and inspected the quality of rice and midday meals. She also interacted with parents, who expressed gratitude for the free-bus travel scheme that benefits students.

Savitha said several safety and welfare measures are being implemented in the schools, including the installation of CCTV cameras, mineral water plants, and inverters. Weekly medical check-ups will also be conducted for students, and a coin-box facility will be provided in hostels.

In a meeting with officials of the BC Welfare, Textiles and Handlooms Department and Lepakshi, the minister said the government would promote the textiles, handlooms, and Lepakshi sectors. She directed officials to increase the sales of Lepakshi and APCO readymade garments.

Officials informed that 16 APCO shops are being organised across the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts. Finance Corporation chairperson Reddy Anantha Kumari, AP BC Cooperative Gowda Corporation chairman Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy, RDO Krishna Naick, district welfare officer B Sashanka and others were present.