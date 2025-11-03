Savitha Directs Officials to Find Out Potential Investors in Textiles Sector For CII Summit

Vijayawada: Textiles minister S. Savitha has advised officials to find potential investors in the textiles sector to sign MoUs for projects during the upcoming CII partnership summit.

The minister held a meeting with the handlooms and textiles special chief secretary RP Sisodia, commissioner Rekha Rani and industries secretary Yuvaraj in her chamber here on Monday.

The minister asked the officials to identify suitable locations in the state for such investments. She said the AP Pavilion would comprise two stalls in the CII Partnership Summit, with one dedicated to display of garments and art forms that won the One District-One Product awards. In the second stall, they would sell handloom garments.