Savita To Receive Skoch Award In Delhi Today

Vijayawada:BC welfare minister S. Savita will travel to New Delhi on Saturday to receive the prestigious Skoch Award for her department’s initiatives in empowering unemployed BC youth through free competitive examination coaching. The award ceremony will be held at Oak Hall in the national capital. Minister Savita left for Delhi on Friday night along with senior BC Welfare Department officials to attend the function.

Under the minister’s leadership, the BC welfare department, through BC study circles across the state, provided free coaching to candidates preparing for Mega DSC and civil services examinations. Training was offered both offline and online, benefiting as many as 6,470 BC aspirants. Of these, 1,674 candidates attended coaching at district study circle centres, while 4,774 opted for online training.



The results have been encouraging. As many as 241 BC candidates secured teacher posts after undergoing coaching. In addition, the Vijayawada study circle trained 83 aspirants for civil services examinations, of whom 12 qualified for Group-2 mains, 10 for RRB Level-1, two for FRO prelims, and one for FRO mains. Six candidates were selected as police constables, while one secured a loco pilot post in RRB.