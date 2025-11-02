Savita To Hold Three-Day Meetings With BC Corporation Heads From November 3

VIJAYAWADA: BC welfare and EWS, handlooms and textiles minister S. Savita announced that, in a move aimed at reviving traditional livelihoods and empowering backward classes with dignity and self-reliance, the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is launching new initiatives under Aadarana 3.0 and self-employment schemes. She explained that the programme focuses on providing state-of-the-art equipment to artisans and caste-based workers, enabling them to adapt to modern market needs.

Savita will inaugurate a three-day series of interactive meetings from November 3 with chairpersons of 34 BC corporations at the BC Bhavan in Gollapudi, Vijayawada. The discussions will centre on identifying modern tools required for various trades, allocating funds based on population ratio, and defining the roles and responsibilities of chairpersons and directors.

The minister said that Andhra Pradesh currently has 57 BC corporations, of which 34 governing bodies have already been constituted. She noted that Chief Minister Naidu, who has consistently prioritised the welfare of the BC community, is determined to ensure sustainable livelihood opportunities. Savita recalled that during Naidu’s previous tenure, schemes such as subsidised loans and Aadarana were effectively implemented to support artisans and caste-based workers. However, these initiatives were discontinued by the previous administration, leaving many communities struggling during the pandemic.

“Determined to restore economic stability, the coalition government aims to modernise traditional occupations with upgraded infrastructure and sustainable income sources. Officials have already collected data from beneficiaries to determine the type of equipment needed,” Savita said.

On Monday, Savita will meet representatives from 10 corporations, including Shetty Balija, Padmasali, Goud, and Rajaka communities. On the second day, discussions will be held with chairpersons from seven corporations, including Nayee Brahmin, Agnikula Kshatriya, Vaddera, and Yadava communities. The final day will feature interactions with 17 corporations, including Mudaliar, Dasari, Bestha, and Vishwabrahmin groups.

“The coalition government is committed to ensuring a respectable and sustainable livelihood for BCs through modernisation and empowerment,” Savita said, emphasising that every family should have at least one entrepreneur capable of self-reliance.