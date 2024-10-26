Satya Sai district’s Ramapuram firing case solved, 10 arrested

ANANTAPUR: Dharmavaram police have solved the case of firing last Sunday at Ramapuram in Bathalapalli mandal of Satya Sai district.

Providing details, Satya Sai district SP V. Rathna told media at Dharmavaram on Friday that a four-member gang of Shikaripalem in Veeraballi mandal in Ananmayya district had been cheating people across AP, Telangana and Karnataka promising pure gold jewellery at much lower rates but actually delivering gilt jewellery.

The Shikaripalem gang members – Pomari Bangari, Rana Hareesha, Rana Noor and Pomari Vilas – contacted Naresh of Manasanpalli in Jangaon district of Telangana offering pure gold jewellery at cheap rates. However, Naresh had already been aware of the Shikaripalem gang. He informed Puli Aravind Kumar, an ethical cybercrime hacker. Aravind Kumar then planned to record a video of the entire episode of duplicate gold sales to upload on his YouTube channel.

As part of their plan, Aravind and Naresh, along with close aides, procured two dummy pistols from Koti in Hyderabad along with cartridges. They then arrived at Ramapuram on the Anantapur-Kadiri national highway and met the Shikaripalem gang. While negotiations had been on, the Shikaripalem gang noticed the video recording team and picked up a quarrel. Following this, Aravind Kumar and his team fired two rounds in the air with the dummy pistols.

Witnessing this, the Shikaripalem gang fled on motorcycles while the Aravind Kumar team chased them in their cars. When locals intervened Aravind Kumar told them they are from the Telangana police trying to catch the fake gold gang. Locals, however, contacted Dharmavaram police who came to know about the entire operation.

SP Rathna said four police teams led by Dharmavaram DSP Sreenivasulu have arrested eight persons from Telangana, including Aravind Kumar and Naresh. Two members of the Shikaripalem gang Pomari Bangari and Rana Hareesha have also been taken into custody, while Rana Noor and Pomari Vilas are absconding.