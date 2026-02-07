Satya Sai District Emerging As Aerospace, Aviation Hub

Anantapur: Satya Sai district is rapidly emerging as a hub for aerospace and aviation manufacturing units. The district’s proximity to Devanahalli International Airport, along with availability of vast lands for setting up of big industries, is encouraging global investors established in Bengaluru to look towards Satya Sai district.

Availability of large quantities of water through the Handri Neeva Sujala Shravanthi project has become an additional advantage for the industries. There is also good road connectivity with the national highway.

The aerospace and aviation companies are showing interests in lands near Kodikonda checkpost in Chilamathur mandal on the Karnataka border. Sources said Embraer, renowned for its business, commercial and military aircraft, as well as aircraft components, is among the parties keen on establishing its unit in Satya Sai district.

Sources said Embraer wants to establish a manufacturing unit for small and medium-sized passenger aircraft in India. Though AP and Gujarat states have made offers to the company, Embraer is reportedly keen on Satya Sai district due to its close access to Devanahalli International Airport.

Significantly, Adani Aerospace is expected to join hands with Embraer in the production of small and medium-sized passenger aircrafts in India. Official sources said clarity on this matter is expected within a few weeks.

Apart from Embraer, Sarala Aviation is likely to establish its electric aircraft project near the Kodikonda area. AP government has already granted approvals to Bengaluru-based Sarala Aviation for setting up a manufacturing unit for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Sarala will manufacture six-seater aircraft with an investment of ₹1,300 crore. The goal of this project is to make air taxis available by 2029.

In addition, JK Maini Global Aerospace Limited of the Raymond Group is also planning to establish an aerospace manufacturing facility. The unit will produce high-precision, engine-critical components for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier-one suppliers with an investment Rs 510 crore.