Satya Orders High-Level Committee To Find Out Lapses On Turakapalem Deaths

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the lapse in taking up the issue of several deaths at Turakapalem village in Guntur district to the notice of the state government, health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered the constitution of a high-level committee headed by secondary health director A. Siri to find out lapses and to submit a report with recommendations on what measures to be taken to avoid a repeat of such lapses in the future.



The minister visited the Turakapalem village on Friday and enquired about the reasons causing several deaths and called it unfortunate on the part of local health officials for failing to alert the senior health officials and warned of departmental action against those who were at fault. He said that the high-level committee would also come up with suggestions on how to use state-of-the-art technology to alert officials at all levels given the gravity of the issue.

The minister said that 14 medical teams were set up and medical camps were being held, while blood samples from the patients and water and soil samples were also collected for analysis. He said that though there were some reports of melioidosis, a bacterial disease, being involved in the health problems being faced by the people, some of the affected blood samples turned negative for such a bacterial disease.

After learning some people were hesitating to visit the hospital and to undergo medical treatment, the minister visited the house of a couple, G. Srinivasa Rao and Vijayakumari, and advised her, as she was recovering from her health issue, to visit the government hospital so that the doctors would conduct tests and provide medical care.

Meanwhile, health special chief secretary M.T. Krishna Babu directed the director of medical education, Dr R. Raghunandan, to get the case sheets of deceased patients examined by the medical experts.



