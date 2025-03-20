Satya Kumar Yadav Assures to Continue to Modernise State Hospital

Vijayawada: Minister for Health Satya Kumar Yadav has assured to continue modernising the government hospitals in the state.

Speaking at the Question Hour in the Council, the minister said that their government was according top priority to develop hospitals and added that they would build an additional 3,300 Ayushman Arogya Mandira in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission.

He said they would build 100 bedded hospitals in every Assembly segment through PPP mode and ruled out any trouble for supply of medicines to the hospitals as their government had cleared the dues of Rs 700 crore out of Rs 1,000 crore incurred by the previous government.

The minister said the previous government has failed to develop the hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme and spent only Rs 2,445 crore of the allotted 14,106 crore.

He added that the YSRC government spent only 24 crore of the allotted Rs 246 crore to develop five multi-speciality hospitals in tribal areas.