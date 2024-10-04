Satya Kumar Wants YSR District Renamed As YSR Kadapa District

Vijayawada: Minister for Health Satya Kumar Yadav has requested the rechristening of ‘YSR District’ to ‘YSR Kadapa District’ due to its historical significance. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, the minister highlighted the historical importance of the Kadapa district in the Rayalaseema region. He pointed out that the previous YSR Congress regime had controversially renamed the Kadapa district as YSR district. The minister praised the contributions of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in significantly developing Kadapa district during his tenure. He urged the CM to consider renaming YSR District to YSR Kadapa district.