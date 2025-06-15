Satya Kumar Urges Youth To Donate Blood, Lauds Red Cross Efforts

VIJAYAWADA: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has called upon the youth to donate blood to help overcome its shortage in the state.

Participating in a programme to mark World Blood Donor Day, organised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Andhra Pradesh Branch, in Guntur on Saturday, the minister emphasised that despite technological advancements in various sectors, there is still no substitute for human blood.

He highlighted the state government's ongoing efforts to expand access to medical care, especially in rural and remote areas, aiming to reduce the financial burden of medical treatment on poor and middle-class families.

The minister lauded the AP branch of the IRCS for setting up more blood transfusion centres across the state, particularly to support children suffering from thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia. He also appreciated plans to provide HPV vaccinations to girls free of cost to protect them from cervical cancer.

AP Red Cross general secretary A.K. Parida announced a major upcoming medical outreach programme, ‘Mee Intiki Mee Doctor’, to be launched in seven new districts with support from REC Limited at a cost of ₹8.40 crore.

The Karl Landsteiner Award, named after the scientist who discovered blood groups, was presented to GST Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy and several others.