Satya Kumar Urges Public To Maintain Hygiene To Prevent Spread Of Diseases After Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for health Satya Kumar Yadav has urged people to maintain personal hygiene and keep their surroundings clean to prevent the spread of contagious diseases in the aftermath of Cyclone Montha.

Speaking here on Wednesday, the minister advised the public to drink only boiled and filtered water and remain vigilant over the next four days. He said that nearly 2,500 pregnant women in advanced stages of delivery had been shifted to nearby hospitals. Special medical camps have been set up in rehabilitation centres to provide healthcare to those affected by the cyclone. Anti-snake venom, anti-rabies vaccine, and other emergency medicines have been stocked in district hospitals based on requirements. In addition, boat clinics have been deployed in fishermen’s colonies, along with 108 and 104 ambulances.

He noted that 99.1 per cent of doctors and health staff reported for duty as per the newly issued standard operating procedures of the health department.

The minister appreciated Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for initiating a series of proactive measures, drawing upon his vast experience in disaster management, to ensure there was no major loss of life or property in the state. He added that the instructions issued from the RTGS—from the state level down to the village level—yielded effective results in tackling the cyclone.