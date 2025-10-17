Satya Kumar To Review Performance Of 10 Health Wings Over Six Months

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for health Satya Kumar will review the performance of 10 wings in the health department and has directed their heads to submit detailed reports for the first six months of the current fiscal, from April to September 2025.

The minister has introduced a 20-point programme to assess the performance of various wings and sought information on aspects such as healthcare services and schemes, improvements introduced for better implementation, five key changes made, difficulties faced, issues resolved, development of new basic amenities, recruitment of health staff, and progress in both out-patient and in-patient services.

He also called for details on diagnostic services, procurement of medical equipment, attendance of doctors and health personnel, budget allocations, expenditure, extension of healthcare services, and the introduction of any new initiatives.

With 14,000 government dispensaries and hospitals operating under the department, and several health schemes being implemented, the minister emphasised the need to review their functioning, assess the quality of services provided to patients, and ensure effective execution of all programmes.