Satya Kumar Slams Doctors for Commercialising Medicine Practice

Vijayawada: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav slammed a section of doctors who, he charged, are commercialising their practice of medicine to make money. “In the process, they were prescribing X-ray, CT / MRI scanning even when there was no need,” he pointed out.

The health minister spoke straight at the swearing-in ceremony of six members to the Interim Medical Council here on Tuesday. He regretted that some doctors have even started ignoring normal deliveries, preferring C-sections.

“It would be good if doctors working in both government and private hospitals promote normal deliveries to the extent possible,” Satya Kumar observed.

Turning his attention to patients, he said that some of them assume that doctors who prescribe more medical tests are caring for them well. He said such patients need to develop awareness on such issues.

The minister advised doctors to welcome patients who come to them for treatment with a smile and deal with them in a humanitarian manner without causing a financial burden on them.

Those sworn in as members of the Interim Medical Council in AP are Dr. G. Sujatha, Dr. K. Venkata Subba Naidu, Dr. D. Srihari, Dr. Swarna Geetha, Dr. S. Kesava Rao Babu and Dr. C. Malleswari.