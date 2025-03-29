Satya Kumar Greets TD on Its 43rd Formation Day

Vijayawada: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav extended greetings to chief minister and TD national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, party members on the occasion of the party's 43rd formation day on Saturday.

He said the Telugu Desam, in its 42 years of existence, had become a trendsetter in national politics and public life, winning six out of ten elections with a 60 per cent success rate and establishing itself as the country’s most successful regional party.

The minister remarked that while party founder late N.T. Rama Rao rewrote history with his welfare policies, current president N. Chandrababu Naidu had introduced a balanced approach of welfare and development for the benefit of the state's people. He wished the party continued success in contributing to the nation's progress.