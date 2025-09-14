Satya Kumar Condemns Assault On Doctors At Chittoor Hospital

Nellore:Health minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav strongly condemned the attack on doctors and medical staff on night duty at the Chittoor Government Hospital.

In a post on X.com, he stated: “I strongly condemn the attack on doctors and medical staff on night duty at Chittoor Government Hospital. If there are mistakes or shortcomings, complaints should be lodged with higher authorities, but physical assaults that undermine the morale of medical staff are unacceptable. Legal action will be taken against those involved.”

The incident occurred late Friday night when two inebriated men arrived at the hospital after one of them injured his elbow in a fall. After the radiologist confirmed there was no fracture, the injured man insisted otherwise, sparking an altercation.

Soon, the two, along with eight companions, allegedly assaulted the radiologist and doctors on duty in the emergency ward.

Alerted by staff, Two Town CI Nettikantaiah rushed to the hospital and brought the situation under control. By that time, the accused had fled. Police registered a case and said the absconding men would be traced and remanded soon.

“Ten youths, drunk at the time, carried out the assault. Strict action will be taken against anyone who creates trouble in a government hospital,” officials warned.

In protest against the assault, hospital staff staged a dharna from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, demanding stern action against the culprits.