Satya Kumar Accuses Ex-CM of Plotting to Stall Development in AP

Vijayawada:Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday charged that YSR Congress president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is conspiring to stall developmental works in the state.

In this regard, he pointed out that the YSRC is even filing petitions in courts to derail the state government’s move to develop medical colleges under public-private partnership, as it would do good to the poor. He recalled AP High Court questioning petitioners about what is wrong in developing medical colleges under the PPP model.

The Health minister slammed the previous YSRC government for failing to develop the colleges properly. Now that the NDA coalition is making all efforts to develop them, the opposition party has taken up a misinformation campaign, claiming that the medical colleges are being sold away. He faulted YSRC for not coming forward to discuss the issue when the legislature had been in session.

Satya Kumar underlined that though ₹8,500 crore are required for developing the medical colleges, the previous regime spent only ₹1,500 crore. He alleged that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy collected a bribe of ₹100 crore for starting each medical college.

With regard to the threat of private hospitals to stop healthcare services under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme from October 10, the minister advised them not to cause trouble to patients. He assured that he will take up the issue of paying the pending dues of ₹2,500 crore to private hospitals with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.