 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Satya Directs Officials To Ensure Proper Treatment For Temple Stampede Victims

Andhra Pradesh
2 Nov 2025 1:31 AM IST

The minister held a teleconference with senior health officials and reviewed the healthcare services being extended to the injured.

Satya Directs Officials To Ensure Proper Treatment For Temple Stampede Victims
x
Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav —DC Image

Vijayawada: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has directed health authorities to ensure proper and continuous medical care for those injured in the stampede at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Palash-Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday.

The minister held a teleconference with senior health officials and reviewed the healthcare services being extended to the injured.

Officials informed him that 32 persons injured in the incident were receiving treatment at various government hospitals and that their conditions were stable.

Responding to the briefing, Satya Kumar instructed officials to ensure that there were no lapses in medical attention and that all necessary facilities were provided to the victims.

The minister expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the tragic temple stampede and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav stampede lord venkateswara temple healthcare services 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X