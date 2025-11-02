Satya Directs Officials To Ensure Proper Treatment For Temple Stampede Victims

Vijayawada: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has directed health authorities to ensure proper and continuous medical care for those injured in the stampede at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Palash-Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday.

The minister held a teleconference with senior health officials and reviewed the healthcare services being extended to the injured.

Officials informed him that 32 persons injured in the incident were receiving treatment at various government hospitals and that their conditions were stable.

Responding to the briefing, Satya Kumar instructed officials to ensure that there were no lapses in medical attention and that all necessary facilities were provided to the victims.

The minister expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the tragic temple stampede and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.