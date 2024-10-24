Satya assures improvement in supply of medicines to state hospitals





The minister reviewed the supply of medicines and surgical items to hospitals with senior officials on Thursday. The officials explained the reasons for the delays in supply and noted that, following the payment of ₹900 crore in arrears, suppliers were now willing to deliver medicines and surgical items without delay.He called for a review of the list of essential surgical items, which was prepared five years ago, to ensure it meets current needs. Noting that more patients are requesting implants, he instructed that these supplies be secured through the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC). He also advocated for the reintroduction of APMSIDC's role in purchasing medicines and surgical items based on current requirements.