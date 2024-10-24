 Top
Satya assures improvement in supply of medicines to state hospitals

24 Oct 2024
Satya assures improvement in supply of medicines to state hospitals
AP Health Minister Satya Kumar. (Photo: X)

Vijayawada: Minister for Health Satya Kumar Yadav has assured that the supply of medicines and surgical items to government hospitals will be improved according to need.

The minister reviewed the supply of medicines and surgical items to hospitals with senior officials on Thursday. The officials explained the reasons for the delays in supply and noted that, following the payment of ₹900 crore in arrears, suppliers were now willing to deliver medicines and surgical items without delay.
He called for a review of the list of essential surgical items, which was prepared five years ago, to ensure it meets current needs. Noting that more patients are requesting implants, he instructed that these supplies be secured through the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC). He also advocated for the reintroduction of APMSIDC's role in purchasing medicines and surgical items based on current requirements.


