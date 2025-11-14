Satish Kumar’s Death ‘A Planned Murder’, Alleges Pattabhiram

VIJAYAWADA: AP Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram on Friday alleged that former TTD AVSO Satish Kumar linked to the Parakamani foreign currency theft case was murdered to silence him before he could depose before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Addressing the media in Vijayawada, Pattabhiram said Satish, who was travelling from Guntakal to appear before the SIT in Tirupati, was found dead on the railway tracks near Tadipatri under suspicious circumstances. He claimed that Satish was a key witness and that the gang behind the 2023 Parakamani theft had eliminated him to suppress facts.

Pattabhiram alleged that former TTD chairmen Y.V. Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy were involved in the theft and later forced a compromise in the Lok Adalat. He referred to a vigilance report dated July 25, 2024, which stated that Satish was pressured to sign the settlement.

Drawing parallels with the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Pattabhiram accused YSRC leaders of “staging dramas” to mislead the public. He claimed preliminary police observations suggested Satish had injuries caused by stones, contradicting the suicide theory.

Demanding a murder investigation, he said the truth would emerge after the post-mortem examination.