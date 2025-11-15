Sathya Sai Trust Launches Advanced Incinerator For Waste Disposal

ANANTAPUR: The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has taken another landmark step in its mission to preserve and protect the environment by inaugurating a state-of-the-art 10-tonne Waste Disposal System (WDS) behind the west gate premises of Prasanthi Nilayam in the Satya Sai district. This initiative marks a major stride in ensuring a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Puttaparthi.

RJ Rathnakar, managing trustee, SSSCT, offered pujas and inaugurated the Waste Disposal System on Saturday in the presence of trust members and Prasanthi Nilayam functionaries.

As Prasanthi Nilayam prepares for mega centenary celebrations, this installation becomes especially significant. With nearly one million devotees expected to arrive from around the world, the trust has proactively strengthened the Ashram’s waste management infrastructure. This forward-thinking step reflects the trust’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, responsible waste management, and maintaining a serene and hygienic atmosphere for all.

This initiative is the BLAZE WDS, an innovative and highly efficient system capable of processing unsegregated waste with precision and care. Designed to handle diverse waste streams, including municipal solid waste, the system employs controlled combustion to safely convert waste into fine, harmless ash.

“Apart from this, it is a fuel-free operation and requires no electricity, gas, or oil; instead, it functions through a meticulously engineered oxygen-regulated air circulation mechanism. Operating at temperatures between 800°C and 1200°C, the system ensures complete and environmentally safe combustion, making it a sustainable solution for high-volume waste processing,” the trust sources said.

With the unprecedented influx of visitors during this auspicious period, waste generation naturally increases manifold. Anticipating this, the trust has implemented this eco-conscious measure to ensure that the sacred environs of Prasanthi Nilayam remain spotless, tranquil, and environmentally balanced. A key highlight of this system is its clean emission technology, which produces white, non-toxic smoke that leaves a minimal to no carbon footprint, thereby preserving the atmospheric purity of Puttaparthi even during peak activity. Every element of this advanced apparatus reflects Swami’s emphasis on harmony with nature and thoughtful living. By significantly reducing waste volume, preventing landfill buildup, and ensuring clean, fuel-free emissions, the new incinerator stands as a beacon of sustainability.