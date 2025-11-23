Live: Sathya Sai Centenary, Lakhs of Devotees Expected

Lakhs of devotees are expected to take part in the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, scheduled to be held at Sai Kulwant Hall at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Sunday.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy paid tributes to Bhagwan Shri Sathya Sai Baba on his centenary Jayanthi.