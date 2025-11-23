Live: Sathya Sai Centenary, Lakhs of Devotees Expected
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh conveyed his greetings to devotees on the occasion of the centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba
Lakhs of devotees are expected to take part in the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, scheduled to be held at Sai Kulwant Hall at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Sunday.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy paid tributes to Bhagwan Shri Sathya Sai Baba on his centenary Jayanthi.
"A true embodiment of Seva Parmo Dharma, his philanthropic work across various sectors and his message of “Love All, Serve All” continue to inspire humanity towards compassion and service," Kishan Reddy said.
Live Updates
2025-11-23 02:55:36
