Sathya Sai Baba Descended with a Purpose, Says AP CM Chandrababu

Puttaparthi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba incarnated in Puttaparthi with a divine purpose. Speaking at the Sri Sathya Sai Centenary Celebrations held at Hill View Stadium in Puttaparthi, he praised Baba’s unparalleled contribution to humanity.



“Baba came into this world with a mission and lived entirely for that purpose. He gifted us the Sai philosophy and influenced millions through his teachings. He advocated discipline, love and service, and initiated a new chapter based on the principles of truth, righteousness, love, peace and non-violence. In human form, we witnessed the embodiment of the divine,” the Chief Minister said, calling on people to remember Baba’s services on his 100th birth anniversary.



Chandrababu recalled that the Sri Sathya Sai institutions founded in 1960 gave a new dimension to organised service activities. “Through his miracles and message, Baba proved that all religions are one and worked for the welfare of all. Presidents and leaders from various nations visited him, and his philosophy spread across the world,” he said.



He noted that the Sathya Sai Trust has expanded service activities globally, transcending caste, religion and region. “There are 102 Sathya Sai schools with over 60,000 students, and trust-run hospitals treat more than 3,000 patients every day. A massive drinking water project worth ₹550 crore has quenched the thirst of lakhs. The organisation has 7.5 lakh active Seva Dal members,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the government is officially organising the centenary celebrations and urged everyone to follow the values taught by Sathya Sai Baba.