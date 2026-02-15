Sarvepalli MLA Brings Krishnapatnam ZP HS Students to APLA

NELLORE: Students of Krishnapatnam ZP High School had an exposure to the working of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) at Amaravati on Saturday. Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy received the students before they entered the assembly.

The MLA later hosted lunch for the students at his office in Vijayawada, during which students spoke about their first-hand insights into the functioning and significance of the assembly.

Somireddy said such visits will help students inculcate democratic values at a young age.

In a parallel initiative to boost girls’ education, the Sarvepalli MLA, along with youth leader Somireddy Rajagopal Reddy, are continuing the process of distributing 3,132 bicycles to girl students in Sarvepalli to mark the anniversary of HRD minister Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam Padayatra.

The distribution programme, organised under the Somireddy Foundation, had begun on January 27 at Viruvuru in Podalakur mandal. The foundation received an additional 1,841 bicycles, which are being assembled at the mandal centres.

These bicycles will first be distributed to girls studying in Classes 8 and 9 in all ZP high schools, followed by Classes 6 and 7. The entire cycle distribution programme is expected to be completed by March 29.