Saraswati Yagam Held for Students at Durga Temple

Vijayawada: The Saraswati Yagam was performed with religious fervour for students at the Durga temple on Thursday on the auspicious occasion of Phalguna Bahula Navami, coinciding with the Moola Nakshatra, considered sacred to Goddess Saraswati.

The ritual began at the old Chandi Yagashala, where temple priests and Vedic scholars conducted special homams praying for students’ academic success, knowledge and a bright future.

A large number of students, accompanied by their parents, participated in the ritual. Many placed their examination hall tickets at the feet of the presiding deity, seeking divine blessings for success in the ongoing annual examinations.

Temple officials said the yagam was organised to instil confidence, concentration and mental strength among students during the crucial exam season.

Meanwhile, the temple administration reviewed arrangements for the Vasantha Navaratri celebrations scheduled from March 19 to 28, along with Ugadi festivities, Pushparchanas, Sri Rama Navami celebrations, Sita-Rama Kalyanam and Sri Rama Pattabhishekam.

Temple executive officer V.K. Seena Nayak, along with chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), held a meeting with officials and directed all departments to ensure elaborate arrangements.

Officials were asked to organise Panchanga Sravanam on Ugadi, the evening silver chariot procession and Pushparchana Arjitha Sevas for devotees.

The EO also instructed engineering and festival officials to prepare detailed plans for the Chaitra Masa Kalyana Brahmotsavams from March 29 to April 5, including daily Vahana Sevas and the concluding Nadi Viharam, with innovative arrangements this year.