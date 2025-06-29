Saraswat: Nuclear Sciences Must Be Prioritised To Tackle National Challenges

Kakinada:NITI Aayog member, missile scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee V.K. Saraswat, has stressed the need to find science-based solutions to address problems like malnutrition, infant mortality, and maternal mortality, which he described as major setbacks for the country.

He urged students to divert their focus from computer sciences to nuclear sciences, citing that India would require 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047 and highlighting the strong opportunities in the nuclear sector. Saraswat warned that if the present trend of students focusing on computer sciences continued, there could be a shortage of human resources for the railways and thermal power plants in the future.



Participating as Chief Guest at a seminar on “Using Research and Innovation for Developed India-2047” organised by a private university near Rajanagaram in East Godavari district on Saturday, Saraswat said that a developed India must achieve stable, sustained economic growth rather than temporary spikes.



He noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a $30 trillion economy, self-reliance in defence, science and technology, and carbon neutrality. Saraswat emphasised greater research efforts to stimulate the economy and position India as a global leader.



He also called for a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2030 and stressed research in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and related areas. Saraswat pointed out that India’s services sector accounts for 62 per cent of GDP while the manufacturing sector only contributes 14 per cent, which he called a major concern.



He lamented that India lags behind in research spending, at only 0.64 per cent of GDP, and that research remains concentrated in the government sector rather than in private industry. Saraswat urged industries to invest in research and pursue more patents.

He further explained the need for breakthrough innovation beyond incremental advances, and highlighted India’s climb from 76th to 39th in the Global Innovation Index since 2014. The country is now the third-largest startup ecosystem, with a remarkable rise from three new startups an hour in 2023 to 118 per hour now. However, he warned that brain and technology transfer is still sluggish due to inadequate research funding.