SARAS Mela in Guntur Draws 12 Lakh Visitors

Vijayawada:The SARAS Mela, or the national-level DWCRA Bazaar showcasing the artistic skills and entrepreneurial spirit of self-help group (SHG) members, has drawn an overwhelming public response in Guntur.

Organised by the district rural development agency near Reddy College on Nallapadu Road, the mega exhibition has attracted more than 12 lakh visitors since sales began on January 6.



Spread over 12 acres, the mela features over 300 stalls displaying products crafted by SHG members from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari.



The range includes handicrafts items made of wood, metal, clay, jute, bamboo, leaves and grass; handloom cotton and silk sarees; Kalamkari, embroidery, lace and printed textiles; dress materials, shirting and other garments—all offered at affordable prices. The steady rise in footfall reflects the growing enthusiasm among shoppers for quality, handmade products.

The mela was inaugurated by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on January 8, in the presence of Union minister of state for rural development and communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas. Since then, visitor numbers have surged, especially on holidays.

On January 10, 11, 14 and 15, over a lakh people visited the venue each day. With school vacations and festival holidays coinciding, families from Guntur and neighbouring districts such as NTR, Krishna, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam thronged the venue in large numbers.



Apart from shopping, the mela has become a major attraction for its food courts and live kitchens that served a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies from different states.



Traditional snacks made from millets, sweets like pootharekulu and halwa, organic food products, daily essentials, ayurvedic and herbal medicines and powders were also in high demand. An amusement park has added to the festive atmosphere, making it a favourite outing for families with children.



Appreciated the government’s initiative to provide a national-level marketing platform for SHG products in Guntur, a facility usually limited to metro cities.



The SARAS Mela, which remains open daily from 9am to 9pm, would conclude on Sunday, January 18, marking the end of a vibrant celebration of rural enterprise, culture and craftsmanship.

