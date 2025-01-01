Saplings as New Year gift flood Godavari districts

Kakinada: Saplings of various plants witnessed great demand as 2024 phased into 2025 in the two erstwhile Godavari districts. Friends and relatives purchased different saplings to exchange among themselves. Officials too received plants of various varieties as greetings from people who often interact with them.

In other words, green awareness peaked in the former East and West Godavari districts. People flooded nurseries of Kadiam in great numbers, apart from making purchases in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Bhimavaram, Narsapuram, Eluru and Tanuku.

In the past, people expressed their New Year greetings with flowers and fruits. But now they feel plants are a better way of extending New Year Greetings, as the

saplings planted are more enduring, while flowers fade in a day or two and fruits are forgotten once eaten.

According to nursery farmers, people preferred buying oxygen emanating plants, bamboo and magnolia pink, purple and white. According to B. Saraswathi of Kakinada, these plants require less water and live longer, though growing slowly. Thus, many people have preferred this variety of plants.

The demand remained evergreen for hibiscus, marigold, chameli, jasmine, lily and other saplings, whose flowers are submitted to Gods and Goddesses.

A nursery farmer of Kadiam village said the plants they sold ranged between ?150 to ?2,000 as per the variety and quality of the sapling. He said buyers must not worry about the cost; instead think of the more oxygen they would breathe because of the plants.

Prices of flowers hit sky

In Sarpavaram, prices of the flowers almost touched the sky. Those dealing in flowers said wholesale traders are taking advantage of December 31 and January 1, the two days on which they can charge huge amounts but people will still buy the flowers. Flowers of different varieties are being sold between ?500 to ?1000 per kilo. In the retail market, a woman said as prices had been high, she bought only two flowers for ?15.

In the interim, Kakinada district collector S. Shan Mohan has requested people not to bring flower bouquets, garlands, shawls and other items to greet him on the eve of New Year or the New Year. He suggested that they instead bring books, pens, pencils, towels and similar utility items, which could be distributed to poor students and people.

West Godavari district collector Ch. Nagarani asked people to bring books and pens, so that they could be gifted to poor students under the Askhara programme.