Santh Sri Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti Celebrated with State Honours

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that the Scheduled Tribe (ST) students at Gurukul institutions would be provided specialised coaching to help them secure seats in premier national institutions such as NEET and the IITs.

Participating in the 287th birth anniversary celebrations of Santh Sri Sevalal Maharaj at the CM’s camp office, Naidu paid floral tributes to the revered tribal saint and reiterated the state government’s commitment to tribal welfare, inspired by Sevalal’s ideals.

He said tribal students from remote regions were increasingly excelling in academics and demonstrating a strong determination to achieve higher positions in life. “I am sure, many of them will rise to distinguished positions in the future,” he observed, stressing that targeted coaching in Gurukuls would empower them to compete nationally.

The Chief Minister announced that Rs.50 lakh has been allocated to celebrate Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti as a state festival. He promised more funds in the coming years. For the 2026–27 annual budget, Rs.9,190 crore has been allocated for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, he stated.

Recalling the life and philosophy of Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj, Naidu noted that the saint was born in Ramji Nayak Thanda of Gooty mandal in the erstwhile Anantapur district to Bhima Nayak and Dharmani Mata. Though centuries have passed, Sevalal continues to be worshipped as a spiritual guide among the Banjara community.

“Sevalal united Banjaras across the country and instilled a sense of consciousness and self-respect among them. His principles remain eternally relevant,” the CM remarked.

He highlighted Sevalal’s compassion, recalling that the saint would share his own food with the hungry and strongly opposed animal sacrifice, even declaring that he would offer himself, instead of innocent animals.

Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani and MLAs Miriyala Sirisha Devi, Toyaka Jagadeeshwari and Chirri Balaraju, along with tribal leaders and senior officials of the tribal welfare department, attended the event.

Naidu also noted that Sevalal advocated women’s equality centuries ago and dedicated his life to the welfare of forest dwellers and nomadic tribes. “He encouraged settled habitation in thandas, promoted social harmony, compassion, love for nature and adherence to dharma.”

Drawing parallels, Naidu recalled the efforts of former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao in establishing Gurukul schools to ensure quality education for tribal children and recognising thandas as special panchayats to accelerate development.

The CM said tribal regions are being developed with improved infrastructure and promotion of local products. Araku coffee, he noted, has already earned global recognition. Free solar rooftop installations are also being provided in tribal areas.

Calling upon citizens to draw inspiration from Sevalal Maharaj, Naidu urged everyone to work collectively for societal welfare.