 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Sanskrit Varsity Holds Convocation in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh
Avinash P. Subramanyam
20 March 2025 9:16 PM IST

75 students awarded degrees as experts highlight Sanskrit’s intellectual depth and AI’s role in its preservation.

Sanskrit Varsity Holds Convocation in Tirupati
x
Padma Bhushan awardee N. Gopala Swami addresses NSU’s convocation, emphasizing the fusion of Sanskrit studies with modern technology. (Image: X)

Tirupati: The National Sanskrit University (NSU) organised its fourth convocation ceremony at Mahathi Auditorium in Tirupati on Thursday. A total of 75 students received their degrees, including PhDs (Vidya Varidhi), Acharya, M.A., M.Sc., B.A., B.Sc. About 565 students graduated from various courses this year.

Padma Bhushan awardee and NSU’s chancellor N. Gopala Swami highlighted the significance of Sanskrit as a language of immense intellectual depth while acknowledging the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in expanding its reach. He noted that Sanskrit’s structured grammar and vast knowledge base have long attracted scholars worldwide, and modern technology, particularly AI, can aid in its study and preservation.

Padma Shri awardee and former head of Tirupati National Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Dr. V.R. Panchamukhi, joined the ceremony virtually as the chief guest. He praised NSU for its contributions to Sanskrit scholarship while embracing modern research advancements.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.S.R. Krishnamurthy presented an overview of the university’s achievements over the past year and congratulated the graduating students.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
national sanskrit university tirupati convocation ceremony 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
Avinash P. Subramanyam
About the AuthorAvinash P. Subramanyam
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X