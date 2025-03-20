Sanskrit Varsity Holds Convocation in Tirupati

Tirupati: The National Sanskrit University (NSU) organised its fourth convocation ceremony at Mahathi Auditorium in Tirupati on Thursday. A total of 75 students received their degrees, including PhDs (Vidya Varidhi), Acharya, M.A., M.Sc., B.A., B.Sc. About 565 students graduated from various courses this year.

Padma Bhushan awardee and NSU’s chancellor N. Gopala Swami highlighted the significance of Sanskrit as a language of immense intellectual depth while acknowledging the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in expanding its reach. He noted that Sanskrit’s structured grammar and vast knowledge base have long attracted scholars worldwide, and modern technology, particularly AI, can aid in its study and preservation.

Padma Shri awardee and former head of Tirupati National Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Dr. V.R. Panchamukhi, joined the ceremony virtually as the chief guest. He praised NSU for its contributions to Sanskrit scholarship while embracing modern research advancements.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.S.R. Krishnamurthy presented an overview of the university’s achievements over the past year and congratulated the graduating students.