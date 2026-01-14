Sankranti Festivities Mark Renewed Development Focus in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is witnessing renewed momentum in urban development with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu according top priority to civic infrastructure and amenities, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) said on Wednesday.

Speaking at Sankranti and Bhogi celebrations held at the Vijayawada Parliament office, the MP alleged that the city’s growth had been neglected under the previous government but was now being taken up on a fast track after the NDA coalition assumed office.

The celebrations were held in a festive atmosphere with large participation from NDA leaders, party workers and the public.

Kesineni, along with his family members and coalition leaders, lit the traditional Bhogi bonfire and extended Sankranti greetings to people across Andhra Pradesh.

Telugu Desam NTR district president Gadde Anuradha attended the event as chief guest. Floral tributes were paid to the statue of TD founder and former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao.

As a symbolic protest against the previous YSRC government, copies of land passbooks bearing former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photograph were burnt in the Bhogi fire. The MP said the coalition government had replaced them with new passbooks carrying the state emblem, restoring respect to public property. He added that the underground drainage works, infrastructure upgrades and employment generation initiatives were underway in Vijayawada.

Kesineni later laid the foundation stone for Rs.41 lakh worth of internal cement concrete roads in SC and BC colonies at Gampalagudem under the MGNREGS. He said the ‘Palle Panduga 2.0’ programme was transforming villages through improved roads and basic amenities, with coordinated efforts of the Centre and the State.