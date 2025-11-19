Sankalpam Campaign To Make Guntur Drug-Free District

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal launched an ambitious anti-drug campaign titled “Sankalpam – Fight Against Drugs” at the VIT-AP University in Thulluru area of Amaravati on Tuesday, reaffirming his commitment to transform Guntur into a drug-free district.

Coinciding with the occasion, the VIT-AP campus set up an Eagle Club and a Sankalpam Drop Box facility aimed at promoting awareness and anonymously reporting drug-related activities.

Guntur district police and VIT-AP University jointly organised the Sankalpam campaign. Inspector General of Police (Eagle wing) Ake Ravi Krishna attended as the chief guest. Others who attended included SP Jindal, VIT-AP vice chancellor Dr. Arul Mouli Varma and registrar Dr. Jagadish Chandra.

Speaking on the occasion, Eagle wing IG Ravi Krishna described narcotics as a national security threat, whose proceeds fund terrorist activities worldwide. He said over 40,000 Eagle Clubs have been set up across Andhra Pradesh to educate students and communities about a drug-free society.

SP Jindal said drugs have become an alarming threat to youth, especially students. He said police teams will soon visit educational institutions across the district to explain the ill effects of narcotics.

“Once you understand the destructive impact of drugs, you will never be tempted to use them,” the SP told the students. He pointed out that cases registered under the NDPS Act carry severe punishment of up to 20 years in prison. Once registered, such cases remain in police records permanently, damaging the career prospects of students.

“Our aim is not to punish, but to protect youth from falling prey to drugs,” Jindal underlined.